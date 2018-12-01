Mind of Minerva, Spirit of Sparta

Originally from Salt Lake City, NATHAN SOUTHWICK is a doctoral student in musical arts who carries his 250-year-old violin around campus in a colorful, stickerstrewn case. It’s a souvenir of his time studying in Austria, which he describes as difficult but transformative.

“The real takeaway is what the violin teaches you about life,” he says. “No one makes sound on my violin but me. If something’s not right, I have to change it.”

It’s a lesson he shares. “It’s an honor to teach students this type of self-efficacy.”

One of Southwick’s research interests is little known American virtuoso violinist Maud Powell, who formed the first all-woman string trio and toured the country in the early 1900s. “She was an incredible human being who was all about bringing her art to people and serving underrepresented people through her work. That resonates with me.”