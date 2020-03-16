Jogging Your Memory

It’s a fear woven deep in the fabric of humanity, and especially prevalent as we age: the fear of suddenly losing your ability to think and process – to remember. And the fear is valid, as the prevalence of Alzheimer’s disease – a specific form of dementia – is on the rise, with no known cure or pharmacological interventions to prevent the disease.

Etnier gets that, and her work is proving that we can do something about it. She’s already discovered that long-term physical activity is beneficial for older adults with a family history of Alzheimer’s, regardless of their genetic risk for the disease.

In 2013, Etnier and team conducted their first Physical Activity and Alzheimer’s Disease research study, or PAAD, with $394,625 from the NIH.

In the original PAAD study, Etnier and her fellow researchers observed that exercise correlated with improvements in memory, with effect sizes ranging from small to large.

“If you think of a test where the average grade is 70 and the standard deviation is a 10, essentially we found that exercise increases your performance on that test by between 2.7 and 10.5 points,” Etnier said. “If it increased it by the largest amount, that would be like increasing your ‘grade’ by a full letter grade.”

The initial study was small – with 54 subjects – and lacked a control group for comparison, thus limiting the researchers’ ability to definitively say that changes in memory were in response to the exercise.

This time around, in PAAD2, Etnier is including a control group and also wants to find out whether or not there are genetic variables that identify people who might benefit more from exercise than others. She is looking at the apolipoprotein E, or APOE, genotype as a potential variable to determine how much one can benefit from exercise. The APOE genotype is a predictor of Alzheimer’s.

After the age of 30, cognitive decline begins even in healthy adults. But people with a genetic predisposition or family history of Alzheimer’s may be experiencing these declines at a faster rate.

“We know the brain is malleable across the lifespan. Although the brain is more plastic – able to change in response to experiences – at young ages, it is still plastic even in older adults,” Etnier says. “Physical activity is important at all ages – but the benefits may be even more critical as you get older.”