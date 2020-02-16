Fight for the Future

ACT LIKE A PROFESSIONAL

“A feminist perspective on gender, language, and communication is central to everything I do. I’ve written about the ‘The Independent Woman,’ a feminist periodical in the 1920s that promoted economic opportunity for women. It focused attention on grooming, appearance, dress – ways to look unassailably professional in order to not have your competence questioned, to not disrupt the tastes and sensibilities of people around you in the workplace.

“Women bore the burden of being seen as having a gender, while men represented themselves as gender-free, merely objective in their tastes and preferences. A lot of advice readers received was about ways to minimize disturbance: ‘don’t wear heavy scents,’ ‘don’t draw attention to your body in any way.’ They had to scrupulously survey their own bodies to ensure no one was ever disturbed by the fact that they were female.

“My interest came in part from the lack of change in this area. I help graduate students who are on the job market, and a lot of the advice that circulates is still extremely gendered, heteronormative, racialized, and about having a body no one can object to. That puts all the burden on women, on people of color, and on sexual minorities to make sure everyone else is comfortable in the workplace.”