Where Hip Hop Hits Higher Ed

Remixing and reimagining

Over the years, Livingston has continued to develop his craft – writing and performing on campus, in the community, and across the country. In 2017, his Harvard convocation speech was published by Random House as a book, “Lift Off: From the Classroom to the Stars.”



In May, he was one of eight best-selling authors – a group that included Lauren Graham, George Saunders, and Martha Stewart – to participate in Random House’s Virtual Commencement for the Class of 2020. He’s presented and performed at universities such as Auburn, Vanderbilt, and Florida International, and at events like SXSW in Austin, Texas.

On July 18, Livingston released his third studio album, titled “Molasses.”