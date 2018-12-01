We've Been Here Before

In the new afterword of Dr. Omar Ali’s book, “In the Balance of Power: Independent Black Politics and Third Party Movements in the U.S.,” Jacqueline Salit calls out the damage partisanship has done to American politics and American political culture.

“Today there is also a profound weakening of governing and political institutions, of parties and ideology and public trust,” writes Salit, who was a major figure in the groundbreaking 1988 campaign of Dr. Lenora Fulani, the first woman and Black person to get on the ballot in all 50 states as a presidential candidate.

“The consent of the governed is slipping away. While the stranglehold of party loyalty is at an apex, the public desire for political freedom, for choice, for mobility, and for development among ordinary Americans is spreading.”

Ohio University Press, which published the first edition of Ali’s book in 2008, requested an updated second edition for this fall.

Ali, a historian of the global African diaspora, has been thinking a lot about political culture lately, and how it shapes and constrains our politics.

American political culture “is fundamentally based on a bipartisan system,” he says, and “driven by ideology.”

How we discuss societal problems, as well as how political – and then policy – responses are formulated to those problems, is shaped by that culture. If you’ve ever had a Facebook discussion thread descend into partisan trash talking, you’ve seen this dynamic in action.